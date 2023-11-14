Tuesday's game that pits the Boston University Terriers (2-0) versus the Yale Bulldogs (0-2) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston University, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Terriers are coming off of a 56-47 victory over New Hampshire in their last game on Friday.

Boston University vs. Yale Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 64, Yale 57

Boston University Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers' +355 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per contest (26th in college basketball).

In conference games last year, Boston University scored more points per game (71.1) than its overall average (68.1).

Offensively the Terriers played better in home games last season, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Boston University allowed 3.9 more points per game (59.2) than in away games (55.3).

