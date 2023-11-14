The injury report for the Boston Bruins (11-1-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Brandon Biro LW Out Upper Body Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body Alex Tuch RW Questionable Upper Body

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins rank 17th in the league with 45 goals scored (3.2 per game).

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +17.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 44 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Buffalo's total of 47 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 19th in the league.

Their -3 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Sabres (+125) 6.5

