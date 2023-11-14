David Pastrnak and Jeff Skinner will be two of the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 19:34 per game.

Brad Marchand has seven goals and eight assists, equaling 15 points (1.1 per game).

Charlie Coyle's 11 points this season are via five goals and six assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 5-1-1. He has conceded 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 201 saves with a .926% save percentage (ninth-best in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Skinner has scored seven goals (0.5 per game) and collected six assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.4 shots per game and shooting 13.7%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 13 total points (0.9 per game).

Tage Thompson's 12 points this season, including six goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Casey Mittelstadt has three goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .914 save percentage (21st in the league). In 3 games, he has 64 saves, and has allowed six goals (2.4 goals against average).

Bruins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 17th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 13th 31.6 Shots 28.7 27th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 18th 15th 21.28% Power Play % 11.11% 28th 2nd 90.91% Penalty Kill % 84.48% 10th

