Bruins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (11-1-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN. The Bruins were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-145)
|Sabres (+120)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 11 times this season, and have gone 8-3 in those games.
- Boston has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In four games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|45 (18th)
|Goals
|44 (19th)
|28 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (19th)
|10 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (28th)
|5 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (12th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Boston hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 45 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in league play this season with 28 (just two per game).
- With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.