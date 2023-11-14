For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • Coyle has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:32 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:28 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

