Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Charlie McAvoy to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- McAvoy has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|26:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|26:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|26:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:55
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
