The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, are in action Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pastrnak available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 14 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pastrnak has a point in 11 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points seven times.

Pastrnak has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 4 21 Points 7 10 Goals 3 11 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.