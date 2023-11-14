Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Lindholm's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 24:06 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal this year through 14 games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 14 contests Lindholm has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Lindholm has had an assist twice this year in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Lindholm goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 4 2 Points 2 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

