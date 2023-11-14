The Harvard Crimson (2-0) take on the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Harvard went 10-3 when it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Crimson were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 107th.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Crimson recorded were just 3.3 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (71.7).

Harvard had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

Harvard put up 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 fewer points than it averaged in road games (68.3).

Defensively the Crimson were better at home last year, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.

Harvard averaged 6 threes per game, which was 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 30.6% at home and 30.4% when playing on the road.

