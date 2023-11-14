How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson (2-0) take on the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Harvard vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- Harvard went 10-3 when it shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Crimson were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 107th.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Crimson recorded were just 3.3 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (71.7).
- Harvard had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- Harvard put up 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 fewer points than it averaged in road games (68.3).
- Defensively the Crimson were better at home last year, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.
- Harvard averaged 6 threes per game, which was 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 30.6% at home and 30.4% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMass-Boston
|W 78-50
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Rice
|W 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.