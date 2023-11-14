The Northeastern Huskies (1-1) go up against the Harvard Crimson (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Harvard vs. Northeastern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Harvard vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline BetMGM Harvard (-5.5) 134.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. Northeastern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Harvard put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Crimson and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 21 times last season.

Northeastern compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 26 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.