Tuesday's game between the Harvard Crimson (2-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Lavietes Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-67 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Harvard vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 85, Northeastern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-17.7)

Harvard (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Harvard Performance Insights

Harvard scored 68.4 points per game and gave up 66.4 last year, ranking them 266th in the country offensively and 69th on defense.

On the boards, the Crimson were 44th in the nation in rebounds (34.3 per game) last season. They were 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2 per game).

With 13.2 assists per game last season, Harvard was 163rd in college basketball.

Last season the Crimson were 266th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Defensively, Harvard was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last year. It was 67th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.9%.

The Crimson took 62.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.7% of the Crimson's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.3% were 3-pointers.

