The Harvard Crimson (2-0) host the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Lavietes Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

Harvard went 10-11-0 ATS last season.

Northeastern (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 13% less often than Harvard (10-11-0) last season.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 68.4 133.7 66.4 138.1 136 Northeastern 65.3 133.7 71.7 138.1 135.3

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Crimson averaged were only 3.3 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (71.7).

When Harvard put up more than 71.7 points last season, it went 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Harvard vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0 Northeastern 9-17-0 16-10-0

Harvard vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Northeastern 5-7 Home Record 6-6 8-6 Away Record 3-12 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

