The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) face the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts



Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Pioneers' opponents shot last season.

Holy Cross went 8-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Pioneers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Crusaders ranked 328th.

The Crusaders put up just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Pioneers gave up (71.2).

When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Holy Cross went 6-2.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.

The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

