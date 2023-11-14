The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) face the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Pioneers' opponents shot last season.
  • Holy Cross went 8-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Pioneers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Crusaders ranked 328th.
  • The Crusaders put up just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Pioneers gave up (71.2).
  • When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Holy Cross went 6-2.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
  • The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Siena L 73-71 MVP Arena
11/11/2023 @ Georgetown W 68-67 Capital One Arena
11/14/2023 Sacred Heart - Hart Recreation Center
11/17/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

