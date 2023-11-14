How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) face the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Pioneers' opponents shot last season.
- Holy Cross went 8-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Pioneers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Crusaders ranked 328th.
- The Crusaders put up just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Pioneers gave up (71.2).
- When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Holy Cross went 6-2.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
- The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Siena
|L 73-71
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 68-67
|Capital One Arena
|11/14/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
