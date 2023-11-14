The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sacred Heart vs. Holy Cross matchup in this article.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sacred Heart Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Sacred Heart (-1.5) 145.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sacred Heart (-1.5) 145.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends (2022-23)

Holy Cross went 14-14-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Crusaders had an ATS record of 13-13.

Sacred Heart put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Pioneers games went over the point total nine out of 26 times last season.

