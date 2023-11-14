Tuesday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Hart Recreation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-63 and heavily favors Holy Cross to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 92, Sacred Heart 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Holy Cross (-28.9)

Holy Cross (-28.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

Holy Cross Performance Insights

Holy Cross scored 66.8 points per game and gave up 72.6 last year, making them 306th in the country on offense and 254th defensively.

The Crusaders were 306th in the country in rebounds per game (29.2) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.6) last year.

Last season Holy Cross was ranked 230th in college basketball in assists with 12.4 per game.

The Crusaders were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 53rd in 3-point percentage (36.6%) last season.

Holy Cross was 128th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.8 per game) and 106th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.6%) last season.

Last season, Holy Cross attempted 67.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of Holy Cross' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

