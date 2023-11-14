The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) will play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)

Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 70.7 198th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.9 229th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.5 143rd 200th 12 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.