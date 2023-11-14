Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) will play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)
- Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Holy Cross Rank
|Holy Cross AVG
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Sacred Heart Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
