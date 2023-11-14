The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) will play the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Sacred Heart AVG Sacred Heart Rank
306th 66.8 Points Scored 70.7 198th
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.2 214th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.9 229th
230th 12.4 Assists 13.5 143rd
200th 12 Turnovers 12.5 249th

