The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Hart Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Holy Cross Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

With their .500 ATS win percentages last year, both Holy Cross (14-14-0 ATS) and Sacred Heart (13-13-0 ATS) had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Holy Cross 66.8 137.5 72.6 143.8 137.4 Sacred Heart 70.7 137.5 71.2 143.8 142.2

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

Last year, the Crusaders scored just 4.4 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Pioneers gave up (71.2).

When Holy Cross scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0 Sacred Heart 13-13-0 9-17-0

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Holy Cross Sacred Heart 6-9 Home Record 9-6 4-11 Away Record 7-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

