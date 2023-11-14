Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Hart Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Worcester, Massachusetts
- Venue: Hart Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Holy Cross Betting Records & Stats
- Holy Cross covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- With their .500 ATS win percentages last year, both Holy Cross (14-14-0 ATS) and Sacred Heart (13-13-0 ATS) had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Holy Cross
|66.8
|137.5
|72.6
|143.8
|137.4
|Sacred Heart
|70.7
|137.5
|71.2
|143.8
|142.2
Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Crusaders scored just 4.4 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Pioneers gave up (71.2).
- When Holy Cross scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Holy Cross
|14-14-0
|18-10-0
|Sacred Heart
|13-13-0
|9-17-0
Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Holy Cross
|Sacred Heart
|6-9
|Home Record
|9-6
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-11
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-6-0
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.9
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.6
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
