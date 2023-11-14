Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Does a bet on DeBrusk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In one of 13 games this year, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 13 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 13 games played.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 4 5 Points 6 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.