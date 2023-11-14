James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres meet on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on van Riemsdyk's props? Here is some information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:10 per game on the ice, is +5.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in three of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has a point in seven games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

van Riemsdyk has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that van Riemsdyk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 3 10 Points 1 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

