Should you wager on Matthew Poitras to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:26 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:07 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

