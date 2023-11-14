Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 107-104 loss against the Rockets, Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-115)

Over 31.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-130)

Over 12.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 42 40 17 10 0 0 3 1/5/2023 24 12 6 9 0 0 1 11/25/2022 32 19 13 6 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.