How to Watch Northeastern vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson (2-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Hofstra vs George Washington (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- N.C. A&T vs Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Last season, Northeastern had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Crimson ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 96th.
- The Huskies' 65.3 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed to opponents.
- Northeastern went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.8.
- At home, the Huskies allowed 66.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- Northeastern drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Boston University
|W 67-58
|Matthews Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 79-74
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.