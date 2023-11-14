The Harvard Crimson (2-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Last season, Northeastern had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Crimson ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 96th.

The Huskies' 65.3 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed to opponents.

Northeastern went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.8.

At home, the Huskies allowed 66.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

Northeastern drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).

