The Harvard Crimson (2-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Crimson allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Last season, Northeastern had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 96th.
  • The Huskies' 65.3 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 66.4 the Crimson allowed to opponents.
  • Northeastern went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.8.
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 66.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
  • Northeastern drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Boston University W 67-58 Matthews Arena
11/11/2023 @ La Salle L 79-74 Tom Gola Arena
11/14/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
11/19/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum

