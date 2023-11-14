The Harvard Crimson (2-0) battle the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Harvard vs. Northeastern matchup.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline BetMGM Harvard (-5.5) 134.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Northeastern vs. Harvard Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northeastern went 9-17-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies covered the spread three times last season (3-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Harvard covered 10 times in 21 chances against the spread last season.

The Crimson and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 21 times last season.

