Tuesday's game features the Harvard Crimson (2-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) facing off at Lavietes Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-67 win for heavily favored Harvard according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Northeastern vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 85, Northeastern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-17.7)

Harvard (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern Performance Insights

Northeastern posted 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.7 points per contest (231st-ranked).

The Huskies ranked 107th in the country with 32.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 29.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Northeastern dished out 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 211th in the nation.

The Huskies ranked 332nd in the nation at 13.9 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Huskies ranked 219th in the nation with 7 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with a 33.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Northeastern ranked 38th in college basketball with 6 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 256th with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Northeastern took 62.8% two-pointers, accounting for 70.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.2% threes (29.6% of the team's baskets).

