Northeastern vs. Harvard November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (1-0) meet the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Northeastern vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|69th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
