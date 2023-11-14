The Harvard Crimson (1-0) meet the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northeastern vs. Harvard Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th 69th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 44th 34.3 Rebounds 32.9 107th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.0 219th 163rd 13.2 Assists 12.6 211th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.