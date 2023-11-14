The Harvard Crimson (2-0) host the Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Lavietes Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Northeastern's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Huskies were 9-17-0 last season.

Harvard put together a 10-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-17-0 mark from Northeastern.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 68.4 133.7 66.4 138.1 136.0 Northeastern 65.3 133.7 71.7 138.1 135.3

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies averaged only 1.1 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Crimson gave up (66.4).

Northeastern put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.

Northeastern vs. Harvard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0 Northeastern 9-17-0 16-10-0

Northeastern vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Northeastern 5-7 Home Record 6-6 8-6 Away Record 3-12 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

