Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a Patriot team in action. Among those games is the Yale Bulldogs squaring off against the Boston University Terriers.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Boston University Terriers
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|-
