The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a Patriot team in action. Among those games is the Yale Bulldogs squaring off against the Boston University Terriers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at Boston University Terriers 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 -

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!