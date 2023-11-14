Tuesday's game between the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-3) and Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) matching up at Merkert Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stonehill, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Skyhawks fell in their last outing 62-50 against Lehigh on Saturday.

Stonehill vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Stonehill 64, Bryant 62

Other NEC Predictions

Stonehill Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks were outscored by 5.6 points per game last season, with a -164 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.0 points per game (274th in college basketball), and gave up 65.6 per contest (212th in college basketball).

Stonehill's offense was more effective in NEC games last year, averaging 62.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.0 PPG.

In home games, the Skyhawks put up 1.1 more points per game last season (60.6) than they did when playing on the road (59.5).

Stonehill gave up 60.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.9 fewer points than it allowed in away games (69.1).

