How to Watch Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) go up against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 43.4% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawks finished 155th.
- The Skyhawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game last year (67.0) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
- When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, Stonehill went 8-3.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Stonehill averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (64.4).
- The Skyhawks allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- At home, Stonehill drained 9.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Stonehill's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (34.2%).
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 89-44
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Army
|W 57-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ UConn
|L 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
