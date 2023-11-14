The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) go up against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 43.4% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawks finished 155th.
  • The Skyhawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game last year (67.0) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
  • When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, Stonehill went 8-3.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Stonehill averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (64.4).
  • The Skyhawks allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • At home, Stonehill drained 9.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Stonehill's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ George Washington L 89-44 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/9/2023 Army W 57-44 Merkert Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ UConn L 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

