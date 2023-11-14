The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) go up against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 43.4% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Stonehill went 10-6 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawks finished 155th.

The Skyhawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game last year (67.0) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).

When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, Stonehill went 8-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Stonehill averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (64.4).

The Skyhawks allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, Stonehill drained 9.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Stonehill's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule