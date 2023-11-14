The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Stonehill matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Skyhawks did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Saint Joseph's (PA) compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Hawks games went over the point total.

