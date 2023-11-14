Tuesday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-53 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 83, Stonehill 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-30.5)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-30.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Stonehill Performance Insights

On offense, Stonehill scored 67.0 points per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (159th-ranked).

The Skyhawks found it difficult to rack up rebounds last season, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 28.0 rebounds per game. They ranked 319th by allowing 33.6 boards per contest.

Stonehill ranked 249th in the country with 12.2 assists per contest.

The Skyhawks committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.0 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

With 7.7 three-pointers per game, the Skyhawks were 134th in college basketball. They sported a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Stonehill ranked 290th in the country with 8.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 229th with a 34.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last season Stonehill took 58.5% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 41.5% from three-point land (33.2% of the team's baskets).

