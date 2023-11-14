The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) meet the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 160th 72.4 Points Scored 67.0 299th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 28.0 343rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 264th 12.1 Assists 12.2 249th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

