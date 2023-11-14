The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) meet the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
160th 72.4 Points Scored 67.0 299th
248th 72.4 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 28.0 343rd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th
264th 12.1 Assists 12.2 249th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

