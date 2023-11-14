The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) take the floor at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

In Stonehill's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times.

The Skyhawks had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-10-0 mark from Stonehill.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 72.4 139.4 72.4 142 142.2 Stonehill 67.0 139.4 69.6 142 139.6

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 67.0 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, Stonehill went 7-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 17-11-0 14-14-0 Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0

Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stonehill 10-6 Home Record 7-4 4-7 Away Record 6-12 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

