Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) take the floor at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats
- In Stonehill's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times.
- The Skyhawks had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-10-0 mark from Stonehill.
Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|72.4
|139.4
|72.4
|142
|142.2
|Stonehill
|67.0
|139.4
|69.6
|142
|139.6
Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks' 67.0 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, Stonehill went 7-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Stonehill
|13-10-0
|6-17-0
Stonehill vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|Stonehill
|10-6
|Home Record
|7-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-12
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.5
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
