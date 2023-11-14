How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets averaged.
- Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the River Hawks ranked 25th.
- The River Hawks put up an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets allowed.
- When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, UMass-Lowell went 18-2.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UMass-Lowell scored 83.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.0.
- At home, the River Hawks allowed 61.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away (70.2).
- At home, UMass-Lowell made 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (36.0%).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rivier
|W 96-51
|Costello Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 81-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
