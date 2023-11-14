The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets averaged.
  • Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the River Hawks ranked 25th.
  • The River Hawks put up an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets allowed.
  • When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, UMass-Lowell went 18-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UMass-Lowell scored 83.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.0.
  • At home, the River Hawks allowed 61.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away (70.2).
  • At home, UMass-Lowell made 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (36.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Rivier W 96-51 Costello Athletic Center
11/10/2023 @ Dartmouth W 81-48 Edward Leede Arena
11/14/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
11/20/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.