The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets averaged.

Last season, UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the River Hawks ranked 25th.

The River Hawks put up an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets allowed.

When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, UMass-Lowell went 18-2.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

At home, UMass-Lowell scored 83.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.0.

At home, the River Hawks allowed 61.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away (70.2).

At home, UMass-Lowell made 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). UMass-Lowell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (36.0%).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule