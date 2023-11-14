UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|UMass-Lowell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|148.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-4.5)
|147.5
|-188
|+152
UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UMass-Lowell covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.
- The River Hawks were an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.
