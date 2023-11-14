The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline UMass-Lowell Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-4.5) 148.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-4.5) 147.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.

The River Hawks were an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.

