Tuesday's game at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) matching up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 victory for UMass-Lowell.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 77, Georgia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-9.3)

UMass-Lowell (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

Last season UMass-Lowell posted 78.0 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 66.0 points per contest (61st-ranked).

The River Hawks played well when it came to rebounding, as they ranked 18th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.7 per game) and 15th-best in boards allowed (27.5 per contest).

UMass-Lowell ranked 75th in the nation with 14.5 dimes per contest.

With 13.4 turnovers per game, the River Hawks were 316th in the country. They forced 13.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

The River Hawks ranked 15th-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They ranked 229th in college basketball by draining 6.9 treys per contest.

Last season UMass-Lowell allowed 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year UMass-Lowell took 69% two-pointers, accounting for 75.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 31% from three-point land (24.5% of the team's baskets).

