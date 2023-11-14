The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) hit the court at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no set line.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

River Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of UMass-Lowell's games hit the over.

The River Hawks' record against the spread last season was 17-10-0.

Georgia Tech was less successful against the spread than UMass-Lowell last year, tallying an ATS record of 15-14-0, as opposed to the 17-10-0 mark of the River Hawks.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 69.7 147.7 70.8 136.8 139.8 UMass-Lowell 78.0 147.7 66.0 136.8 142.8

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks averaged 7.2 more points per game last year (78.0) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (70.8).

UMass-Lowell put together a 13-3 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 15-14-0 12-17-0 UMass-Lowell 17-10-0 15-12-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech UMass-Lowell 11-6 Home Record 17-0 3-9 Away Record 9-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

