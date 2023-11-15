America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
America East teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Rider Broncs taking on the NJIT Highlanders.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at UMBC Retrievers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at UMBC Retrievers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|MASN 2
|Rider Broncs at NJIT Highlanders
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Hampshire Wildcats at Colorado State Rams
|8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
