The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
  • In games Boston College shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-5 overall.
  • The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders ranked 258th.
  • Last year, the Eagles recorded only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders allowed (67.8).
  • Boston College had a 10-3 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Boston College was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles surrendered 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Boston College performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game with a 39.1% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairfield W 89-70 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/10/2023 @ Citadel W 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/15/2023 Richmond - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/18/2023 Harvard - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 Colorado State - T-Mobile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.