How to Watch Boston College vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- In games Boston College shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-5 overall.
- The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders ranked 258th.
- Last year, the Eagles recorded only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders allowed (67.8).
- Boston College had a 10-3 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Boston College was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles surrendered 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.
- In terms of three-pointers, Boston College performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game with a 39.1% percentage away from home.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairfield
|W 89-70
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/10/2023
|@ Citadel
|W 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
