The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

In games Boston College shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-5 overall.

The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders ranked 258th.

Last year, the Eagles recorded only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders allowed (67.8).

Boston College had a 10-3 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Boston College was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Eagles surrendered 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.

In terms of three-pointers, Boston College performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game with a 39.1% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule