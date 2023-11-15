The Boston College Eagles (2-0) take the court against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Richmond matchup.

Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-5.5) 143.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston College covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Eagles games.

Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 14 of the Spiders' games went over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in the country. It is way higher than that, 39th, according to computer rankings.

Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

