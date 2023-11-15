Boston College vs. Richmond: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) take the court against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Richmond matchup.
Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-5.5)
|143.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston College covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Eagles games.
- Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, 14 of the Spiders' games went over the point total.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in the country. It is way higher than that, 39th, according to computer rankings.
- Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.