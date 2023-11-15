Wednesday's contest that pits the Richmond Spiders (2-0) against the Boston College Eagles (2-0) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-67 in favor of Richmond, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 86, Boston College 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-18.2)

Richmond (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College Performance Insights

Last season, Boston College was 312th in the country on offense (66.6 points scored per game) and 179th on defense (70.2 points conceded).

At 30.8 rebounds per game and 31.3 rebounds conceded, the Eagles were 241st and 185th in the country, respectively, last year.

With 12.5 assists per game last season, Boston College was 221st in college basketball.

The Eagles made 5.7 3-pointers per game and shot 31.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 329th and 305th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Boston College was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last year. It was 18th-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.8%.

Boston College attempted 31.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23% of Boston College's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.