The Boston College Eagles (2-0) and the Richmond Spiders (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Boston College (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 10% more often than Richmond (11-19-0) last year.

Boston College vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 66.6 135.5 70.2 138 135.2 Richmond 68.9 135.5 67.8 138 136.7

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles scored only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Spiders gave up (67.8).

Boston College went 7-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Boston College vs. Richmond Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 14-16-0 18-12-0 Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0

Boston College vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Richmond 9-7 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

