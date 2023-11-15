The Eastern's top two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), take the court at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are favored by 3.5 points on the road.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 115 - 76ers 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 3.5)

76ers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-2.1)

Celtics (-2.1) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Celtics (7-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70% of the time, 10% less often than the 76ers (8-2-0) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 77.8% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (100%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (six out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 8-2, a better tally than the 76ers have recorded (1-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been thriving on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in points per game (119.6) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (105.9).

Boston ranks best in the NBA by grabbing 48.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 10th in the league (42.6 allowed per contest).

The Celtics are delivering 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks worst in the NBA with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league).

The Celtics sport a 36.9% three-point percentage this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 16.1 three-pointers per contest (second-best).

