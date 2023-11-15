Atlantic Division rivals battle when the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Wells Fargo Center, starting on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown collected 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid recorded 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last year.

Tobias Harris posted 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Tyrese Maxey recorded 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also sank 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton collected 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Celtics 115.2 Points Avg. 117.9 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.7% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.7% Three Point % 37.6%

