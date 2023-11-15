Celtics vs. 76ers November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlantic Division rivals battle when the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Wells Fargo Center, starting on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (sixth in NBA).
- Jaylen Brown collected 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards.
- Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.
- Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid recorded 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last year.
- Tobias Harris posted 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Tyrese Maxey recorded 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also sank 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 treys per game.
- De'Anthony Melton collected 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|76ers
|Celtics
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
