Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to overcome the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads square off Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 223.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 225.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
- This season, Boston has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|5
|50%
|119.6
|240.8
|105.9
|217.6
|225.6
|76ers
|5
|50%
|121.2
|240.8
|111.7
|217.6
|225.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (3-2-0).
- The 119.6 points per game the Celtics score are 7.9 more points than the 76ers give up (111.7).
- When Boston totals more than 111.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|7-3
|7-2
|5-5
|76ers
|8-2
|1-0
|6-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|119.6
|121.2
|5
|3
|6-1
|8-2
|7-0
|8-2
|105.9
|111.7
|4
|11
|7-3
|6-1
|8-2
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.