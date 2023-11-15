The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to overcome the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads square off Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 223.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 225.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

This season, Boston has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 5 50% 119.6 240.8 105.9 217.6 225.6 76ers 5 50% 121.2 240.8 111.7 217.6 225.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (3-2-0).

The 119.6 points per game the Celtics score are 7.9 more points than the 76ers give up (111.7).

When Boston totals more than 111.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 7-3 7-2 5-5 76ers 8-2 1-0 6-4

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 119.6 Points Scored (PG) 121.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

