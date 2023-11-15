The Merrimack Warriors (2-1) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
  • Last season, Merrimack had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buckeyes finished 121st.
  • The Warriors scored an average of 62.6 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.
  • Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

  • Merrimack scored more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (60.9) last season.
  • At home, the Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Merrimack made more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Vermont L 67-55 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Worcester State W 93-72 Hammel Court
11/12/2023 @ Maine W 71-65 Cross Insurance Center
11/15/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/22/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

