How to Watch Merrimack vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (2-1) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Merrimack vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
- Last season, Merrimack had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buckeyes finished 121st.
- The Warriors scored an average of 62.6 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.
- Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison
- Merrimack scored more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (60.9) last season.
- At home, the Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.2.
- Beyond the arc, Merrimack made more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.8%).
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 67-55
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Worcester State
|W 93-72
|Hammel Court
|11/12/2023
|@ Maine
|W 71-65
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
