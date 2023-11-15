The Merrimack Warriors (2-1) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Last season, Merrimack had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.

The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buckeyes finished 121st.

The Warriors scored an average of 62.6 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69 the Buckeyes gave up to opponents.

Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

Merrimack scored more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (60.9) last season.

At home, the Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.2.

Beyond the arc, Merrimack made more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule