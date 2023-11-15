Merrimack vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) take the court against the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on BTN.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Merrimack matchup.
Merrimack vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Merrimack vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|132.5
|-10000
|+2500
Merrimack vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Merrimack went 14-14-0 ATS last year.
- Ohio State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Buckeyes games.
