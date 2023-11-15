Wednesday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) and Merrimack Warriors (2-1) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Merrimack 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-7.9)

Ohio State (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Merrimack Performance Insights

Although Merrimack averaged just 62.6 points per game last season (eighth-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked 16th-best in college basketball by ceding 62.3 points per game.

The Warriors struggled when it came to rebounding last season, ranking -3-worst in the nation in boards per game (26.2) and 13th-worst in rebounds allowed per game (34.7).

Last season Merrimack ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.6 per game.

With 16.6 forced turnovers per game, the Warriors were fifth-best in college basketball. They ranked 304th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

With 7.4 treys per game, the Warriors ranked 182nd in the country. They had a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 259th in college basketball.

Merrimack allowed opponents to put up a 31.6% three-point percentage last year (58th-ranked in college basketball), but it provided a lift by giving up just 5.8 treys per game (23rd-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Merrimack took 56% two-pointers (accounting for 65.7% of the team's buckets) and 44% from beyond the arc (34.3%).

