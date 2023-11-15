The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) and the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) meet at Value City Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

A total of nine of Merrimack's games last season went over the point total.

The Warriors were 14-14-0 against the spread last year.

Ohio State covered the spread less often than Merrimack last season, recording an ATS record of 13-18-0, as opposed to the 14-14-0 record of the Warriors.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 135.1 69 131.3 140.5 Merrimack 62.6 135.1 62.3 131.3 128.5

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors averaged 6.4 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Buckeyes allowed (69).

Merrimack put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Merrimack 14-14-0 9-19-0

Merrimack vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Merrimack 10-6 Home Record 10-6 1-10 Away Record 8-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

