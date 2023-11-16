High school football is happening this week in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Essex County
  • Berkshire County
  • Norfolk County
  • Plymouth County
  • Worcester County

    • Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Barnstable High School at King Philip Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Weymouth , MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.